Now astronauts can talk to Earth via newly launched NASA satellite

today launched the latest in a series of satellites aimed at ensuring at the International Space Station can communicate with



The $408 million Boeing-made Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS-M) soared into space atop an Atlas V that launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:29 am (1229 GMT).



The satellite will "support critical space into the mid-2020s," said in a statement.The satellite will facilitate space-to-ground for NASA's low- operations, "ensuring scientists, engineers and control room staff can readily access data for missions like the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station."TDRS-M is the last of 13 such satellites that have been launched since 1983.An antenna on the satellite was damaged last month at a processing facility in Titusville, Florida. The satellite was repaired, but the mishap set the launch back by about two weeks.