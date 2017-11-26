Now, cops will have to warn on megaphone before towing your car in Mumbai







Before towing away a vehicle from no-parking area, police should make an announcement on megaphone and ask if its owner is around, as per the new set of rules issued by the

Further, a vehicle should not be towed away even from no-parking area if someone is sitting inside, the new rules says categorically.Presently, a vehicle parked in no-parking area is towed away without inquiring if the owner is nearby, and the owner has to visit the concerned police station to get it released by paying fine plus towing charges.With the new rule, the vehicle owner, if he or she is nearby, can rush to the vehicle, pay the fine on the spot and drive away. He or she won't have to pay towing charges.Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Amitesh Kumar on Saturday issued these new guidelines to traffic cops.What prompted the authorities to issue new rules was a controversial incident in suburban Malad where a car was towed away when a woman and her baby were sitting inside.Every towing vehicle will now have an officer above the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI).Every official on the towing vehicle will have e-challan equipment and walky-talky.