Now, Delhi's vehicle owners to get RCs delivered at their doorsteps

The Delhi government's transport department has readied a software to enable vehicle owners to update themselves about the status of registration certificates (RCs), which will now be dispatched directly at their addresses, said a senior government official.



Under the initiative of the transport department to streamline vehicle documentation process, the software was to be launched soon but it may get delayed due to the dates of bypoll for Bawana constituency announced today, said the official.



The decision to send RCs to vehicle owners instead of making them fetch it from the motor licencing offices (MLOs) or the dealers will prove to be a great relief to them."Annually around ten lakh RCs are issued. Majority of them for new vehicles. Sending it directly to the vehicle owners will not only be a great relief to them but also it will cut down corruption," said the official.Presently, the driving licences are dispatched to the people at their doorsteps by the transport department.The process of sending RCs directly to the vehicle owners will start at the earliest, he added.