Now go cashless on Delhi buses, pay your fare using Metro cards

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Commuters can travel in 250 selected city buses by tapping their Metro cards on Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) in the buses from the coming Monday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said here on Wednesday.

The move is part of a month-long trial to shift to a 'Common Mobility Card' which could be used to travel in Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses in the city.

Gahlot said the project would be rolled out in all city buses by April 1.

During the trial period, by tapping the Metro card on an ETM in a bus, a ticket would be generated, which would also have the balance amount in the passenger's metro card.
Wed, January 03 2018. 20:55 IST

