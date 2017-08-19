Now, Jindal Global Law School grads can start legal practice in Australia

Law Council of (LCA) has recognised the law degree of (JGLS) for the purpose of admission to legal practice in



This is an opportunity for law students of to pursue a career in Australia, a press note released by said.



The is the first Indian law college to be recognised by



(LACC) and the LCA have recognised the degrees under uniform principles for assessing qualifications of overseas applicants to enter Australian legal profession, it said.



Terming the development as a big opportunity for students looking for a profession in legal field, Professor C Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University (JGU) said it was a world-class degree programme.



"The recognition by the LCA is also a part of our vision to promote opportunities for further study and work in Australia, which hosts numerous world class law schools and many top law firms.



"We are working to create awareness and access to opportunities for our students in and the recognition of our world class degree programme by the LCA is a welcome step that we must celebrate," Kumar said.



Duncan Bentley, member of the Legal Education Committee of the LCA and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the Swinburne University of Technology said this recognition will help to streamline the admission of Indian lawyers with a Jindal law degree to practise in



The Centre for India Studies (CIAS), which was inaugurated last year, has joined hands with to create opportunities for young Indians and young Australians to experience the other country through work experience or short term immersion programmes.



Shaun Star, Executive Director of CIAS at JGU said that a graduate of an Indian law school (or any foreign law school) to be able to practise law in Australia, were required to complete 11 subjects (known as the Priestly 11 subjects) in addition to their foreign degree.



"However, the LACC has now recognised that given the standard of JGLS, students will have pre-approval of 7 of these subjects (assuming that they score more than a minimum grade in those subjects).



"Therefore, these students will only have to complete four prescribed subjects and complete their practical legal training in order to become a qualified practising lawyer in Australia," he added.