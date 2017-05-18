TRENDING ON BS
Now, Lajpat Nagar bus stand gets an AC to beat the summer heat

The AC has been installed by a Japanese multinational air conditioner manufacturing company

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commuters try to beat the summer heat. Photo: PTI

Amid scorching heat, a bus stand in south Delhi will provide some relief to commuters as it has been equipped with air-conditioning facility.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus stand is located on the Ring Road at Lajpat Nagar.



The national capital is reeling under heat wave with the temperature yesterday settling at 43 degrees Celsius mark in some parts of the city.

The AC has been installed by a Japanese multinational air conditioner manufacturing company.

A government official said that the company has installed the AC in cooperation with a private agency which has the advertisement right on DTC's bus stands.

