Now MP govt bars opposition from asking questions about riots in assembly

While the opposition alleged that it is an attempt to stifle democracy and gag their voices by the BJP government

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Jayant Malayya presenting state Budget 2017-18 in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal on Wednesday. File Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh government amended the rules of procedure and conduct of business in state assembly to prevent legislators from asking questions on communal riots, sensitive events, confidential issues that may threaten the national unity, reports Hindustan Times.

The changes in the House rules came into effect on March 15. The opposition alleged that it is an attempt to stifle democracy and gag their voices by the BJP government. According to the amended rules, the cabinet’s confidence motion will be given precedence over any no-confidence motion against the government on the floor of the house. While speaking in the Assembly MLA must withdraw his words immediately and cannot argue if the speaker terms any word or parts of a sentence “unparliamentary”. If a member criticizes another MLA, then he or she should be present in the assembly to hear the response and if a person remains absent during the response, it’s violation of parliamentary etiquette. During ruckus in the House, if an MLA damages the assembly property he or she has to pay damages from his salary for the destruction.

