Now, pay Rs 5,000 fine as NGT bans use of plastic bags in Delhi

The Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday imposed an interim ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags which are less than 50 microns in the entire capital.



A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also announced an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 on anyone found in possession of such banned plastic.



The tribunal has also directed the to seize the entire stock of plastic within one week from today.The bench asked the AAP-ruled city and the Pollution Control Committee to file an affidavit by a senior most officer and inform it how directions with regard to waste management in the city were being implemented particularly in respect to plastics.The green panel had last year banned the use of disposable plastic in and NCR with effect from January 1, 2017 and directed the city to take steps to reduce dumped waste.The Tribunal had on July 31, slammed the over indiscriminate and rampant use of plastic in the capital despite its prohibition.The bench had directed the city to strictly enforce its ban order in the city and sought a status report on the issue.The had prohibited the use of disposable plastic in the entire city, especially at hotels, restaurants and for public and private functions, while asking the to take appropriate steps against "storage, sale and use" of such material from January 1 this year.It had also said that an environment compensation of Rs 10,000 would be imposed on vegetable vendors and slaughter houses for throwing garbage in public places.