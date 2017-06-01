Now, Uber's 'Compliments' feature lets you drop a word of praise for driver

Ride-hailing app on Thursday launched 'Driver Compliments' feature in India, empowering riders to acknowledge and encourage the good behaviour of drivers.

"Last month, we launched community guidelines with the objective of encouraging mutual respect and we are now excited to introduce 'Compliments'," Pradeep Parameswaran, Head, Central Operation at India, said in a statement.

"We hope our riders take a moment to express their appreciation by using this feature. It will encourage our driver partners to do even better!," he added.

Once a rider leaves a compliment, drivers will get a notification in the app, taking them to the message and the compliments badge they have collected -- whether that is for expert navigation, great music choice or excellent service.