NRI Google techie held for molesting US woman at 5-star New Delhi hotel

A 22-year-old NRI, working as a for on contract basis, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a US woman in a five-star hotel in New Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said Anmol Singh Kharbanda met and struck a conversation with the 52-year-old woman at the hotel bar around 10 p.m. on January 8.

"Kharbanda, a California-based Non-Resident Indian, met the victim in the lounge and introduced himself to her. He offered her drinks and a smoke in his hotel room," of told IANS.

"Kharbanda took her to his room and groped her.

She pushed him away and ran out," Singh said.

The shocked victim, staying in another room of the hotel, locked herself in for the entire night. The next day, she went away for a meeting in and returned in the evening.

After her return from Jaipur, she complained against Kharbanda to the station and hotel security.

"We registered an FIR under Sections 354 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code and got her statement recorded before the under Section 164 of the CrPC," the added.

Unaware of the legal action against him, Kharbanda was busy in his official work. He visited the Gurugram office ( head office in India).

"When he returned to the hotel room on January 9 night, the hotel security informed the police and he was arrested," the ACP added.

He has since been sent to judicial custody.