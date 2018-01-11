JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Won't give an inch in South Mumbai for Navy housing: Nitin Gadkari

Vijay Mallya returns to UK court for hearing in extradition trial
Business Standard

NSA Ajit Doval met Pak counterpart Nasser Khan Janjua in Thailand: MEA

India and Pakistan have a dialogue process and we have said terror and talks cannot go together, says Raveesh Kumar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ajit Doval,
File photo of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

India on Thursday said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Pakistani counterpart Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua (retd) last month in Thailand, noting that "talks on terror" can go ahead. Raveesh Kumar, the spoksperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters that the focus of the "operational-level talks" was "cross-border terror" and ways to ensure the elimination of terrorism from the region. "India and Pakistan have a dialogue process and we have said terror and talks cannot go together.

However, there are other dialogue mechanisms like at the DGMO level or between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers. "Similarly, the NSA-level engagement is part of operational-level talks. We have said terror and talks cannot go together, but talks on terror can definitely go ahead," Kumar said. The meeting between the two NSAs took place in Thailand nearly three weeks ago.

First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 20:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements