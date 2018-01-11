NSA Ajit Doval met Pak counterpart Nasser Khan Janjua in Thailand: MEA

India on Thursday said Security Advisor met his Pakistani counterpart Lt Gen (retd) last month in Thailand, noting that "talks on terror" can go ahead. Raveesh Kumar, the spoksperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters that the focus of the "operational-level talks" was "cross-border terror" and ways to ensure the elimination of terrorism from the region. "India and Pakistan have a dialogue process and we have said terror and talks cannot go together.

However, there are other dialogue mechanisms like at the DGMO level or between the BSF and "Similarly, the NSA-level engagement is part of operational-level talks. We have said terror and talks cannot go together, but talks on terror can definitely go ahead," Kumar said. The meeting between the two NSAs took place in nearly three weeks ago.