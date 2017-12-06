NSG commando shoots wife, sister-in-law in Manesar camp, commits suicide

An commando allegedly committed suicide after shooting his wife and sister-in-law at their flat in the force's Manesar camp today.



The deceased, Jitendra Yadav, was a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was an ASI of Border Security Force, police said.



"He was on deputation for five years in the Security Guard (NSG) and was deployed at Manesar camp from the last couple of years," a senior police officer said.The police had received information about the shoot out at flat number 42 of camp."The police team found all the three family members lying on the floor. It appears that Jitendra shot his wife Gudan and sister-in-law Khusboo over a quarrel, and then shot himself on his temple with an automatic service pistol," the police officer said.Gunjan and Khusboo were rushed to a hospital and are stated to be out of danger, he said.The incident is being investigated, police added.