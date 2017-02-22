NSG membership, Masood Azhar issue: India, China gear up for tough talks

-
On the eve of their first strategic dialogue where thorny issues are likely to be figure, China and India said on Tuesday they were willing to work with each other.
In a meeting with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi, the country's top diplomat, Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar said India attached great importance to its relationship with China and will strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China to further the bilateral ties.
Yang called for stronger ties between the two neighbours, Xinhua news agency reported.
Yang said China is willing to work with India to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, maintain high-level exchanges and enhance strategic communication and practical cooperation, according to a press release.
Jaishankar is in Beijing to co-chair the China-India strategic dialogue with China's Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui Wednesday.
India is likely to raise the issue of China blocking the ban on Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar, among other issues.
China's opposition to India's bid for Nuclear Suppliers' Group membership is also expected to figure in the meet when Jaishankar meets Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui in Beijing on Wednesday.
New Delhi is expected to try and persuade Beijing not to roadblock its bid for the NSG membership and as well as its proposal to have Jaish-e Mohamed chief Masood Azhar branded as an international terrorist.
On the other hand, China is likely to raise the issue of the Dalai Lama and India inviting Taiwanese lawmakers, among others.
