NTPC blast in UP: 16 dead, 100 injured, NDRF team rushed to site for relief

At least 16 persons were killed and almost 100 others injured in one of the worst industrial mishaps to hit at the NTPC plant in Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of Congress president

According to reports, the incident occurred this evening when the boiler of an undertrial 500-megawatt unit exploded at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Rae Bareli.

Earlier, Rae Bareli (Sadar) additional District Magistrate S Sudhakaran had told Business Standard that the NTPC management had informed the district administration of the mishap around 1600 hrs, following which rescue teams were rushed to the site.

However, given the enormity of the mishap, the death toll is likely to rise as rescue operations continue and grievously injured recover in hospitals.

Additional teams of doctors and rescue personnel have been rushed from Lucknow to join the relief operations at the mishap site, including a fully equipped 32-member Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squad. Senior state government officials have also rushed to the district.

Police and security personnel have been deployed at the site, which has also been made out of bound for outsiders. About 80 ambulances have been pressed into service.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is currently in Mauritius for a three-day state visit, has directed for providing best medical care to the injured and prompt rescue operations. He has announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those killed, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 to those sustaining grievous and minor injuries respectively.

All the medical facilities in the district have been put on high alert, while more help is being sought from the neighbouring districts. At the same time, the hospitals in Lucknow and Allahabad have also been put on alert for receiving the grievously injured for treatment.