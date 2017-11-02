NTPC blast: NHRC issues notice to UP govt, seeks report in six weeks

The Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government over blast at the Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Unchahar plant and sought report within six-weeks.

The notice has been issued through UP's Chief Secretary after suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of 20 people in the blast on Wednesday.

However, the death toll has risen to 26 with on Thursday. Sixty-six people are also injured in the incident at the plant which is in in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The NHRC has sought a detailed report from the UP government within six weeks positively.

Expressing its concern over the incident, the Commission has observed that a high level probe into the matter is immediately required to ascertain the negligence and errors, if any, behind the incident, which involves the Right to Life. It has also said that there is a need to ensure that such tragedies do not recur in future.

The State Government has been directed to look into the matter and take utmost care to see that the families of the deceased are suitably compensated by way of monetary relief, without any delay. It has been asked to ensure that the best treatment is provided to the injured persons and steps are taken for their rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh announced Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of those killed in the NTPC plant explosion.

Singh informed that a committee has been formed to probe the cause of the blast and to decide on prevention mechanism.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also visited the accident site and met with the families of the deceased and visited the injured admitted in the district hospital.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the explosion.

Hours after the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for critically injured and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

