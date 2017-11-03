NTPC blast toll reaches 29, families of victims look for bodies and answers

Hamidullah Khan (41) is one of the five brothers who fell victim to the massive explosion that happened at the 500-Mw newly commissioned unit at NTPC’s Unchahar plant. Of the five, three have died and two are critically injured. Hamidullah has left four kids and no earning member. His family, along with a politician from Chhattisgarh, was in argument with NTPC executives and UP government officials over the ambulance that will ferry the three bodies. There are also murmurs of overwork, extra shift hours, lack of manpower, etc. Some even blame the Centre for pushing the ...