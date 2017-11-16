NTPC to buy crop stubble to help North India out of its air crisis

To help mitigate concern on air pollution, state-owned thermal power giant would procure farm stubble for burning in its thermal units, blending close to 10 per cent in the fuel mix, power ministry officials said.

This comes in wake of worsening air conditioned across North India, attributed in large measure to burning of by in Punjab, and western parts of at the onset of winter.

" will float a tender to buy farm stubble at Rs 5,500 a tonne for its plants. This will help earn around Rs 11,000 per acre from the sale of stubble/straw pellets," said R K Singh, minister of state for power and new & renewable energy, in a media interaction.

Singh said a new market will be created, under which service providers will bid after making arrangements with

"Stubble pellets procured for power plants might not be used for this season but the system will be in place," said A K Bhalla, the ministry's secretary. He said the use of farm residue pellets would not result in costlier power from

has a 1,500-MW plant at Jhajjar in and close to 8,800 MW of coal-based plants in neighbouring Once procured at a mass scale, units elsewhere are also likely to buy stubble. had even conducted a successful experiment in this regard last year, said ministry officials.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has seen schools being shut owing to the prevailing in the region. A ban was also imposed on the entry of heavy vehicles within city limits in recent weeks, keeping in mind the scale of the problem.

It is usual practice for to burn paddy straw, remaining in the fields, after the main crop is harvested.

According to some estimates, 34 million tonnes of paddy straw is generated in the Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, of which up to 23 mt is from combine-harvested fields. In Uttarakhand, tracks have to cleared fast and because it is mechanised harvesting, the entire stubble doesn't get uprooted. The farmer has no option but to burn if he wants to speedily clear his field for the new crop.

Officials said the time-consuming option of allowing the stubble to naturally die in the field can only be considered at the expense of delaying wheat sowing, which can lead to yield loss. The option is to attach combine harvesters with an extra machine, called the 'Super Straw Management System' (SMS), which cuts the straw closer to the ground and into pieces. This then gets mixed with the soil, saving the from burning in the fields. The cost would be Rs 1-1.25 lakh for each such machine.

According to some reports, has nearly 7,500 self-propelled combine harvester machines and nearly 8,500 tractor-driven combines that are not linked to SMS machine. The state government gives a 50 per cent subsidy on such machines. There is, however, a cap on subsidy amount that cannot exceed beyond Rs 50,000. Many say additional machines can lower the efficiency of original combine harvesters.

A draft report by the NITI Aayog estimates Rs 11,500 crore is needed to permanently address the problem. This would entail first ensuring the crop residue is addressed within the field itself and that paddy straw gets a ready market.