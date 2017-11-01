NTPC boiler blast: 4 killed, 100 injured in Raebareli; workers panic

A boiler in the NTPC's Unchahar plant at Raebareli exploded today leaving scores of people injured, police said. According to news agency ANI, four people have been killed and at least 100 injured.



SP Shivhari Meena told PTI that according to initial reports "50-60 persons suffered injuries" due to the this evening. Details are awaited, he said.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was away in Mauritius on a three-day official visit, ordered that necessary steps be taken for rescue and relief."The chief minister has taken cognisance of the Unchahar accident and has directed principal secretary (home) to ensure that all steps are taken for rescue and relief," principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi, who is accompanying Adityanath said.Meena said that relief and rescue operations were launched immediately and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals.The triggered panic among the workers who ran helter-skelter.The district administration rushed ambulances to the plant and directed health officials to provide prompt treatment to the injured.