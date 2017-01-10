Obama selects four Indian-American scientists for presidential awards

It is the highest honour bestowed by the US Government on science and engineering professionals

US President Barack Obama today chose four Indian-American scientists for the highest honour given to science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their research careers for keeping the US on the cutting edge by their innovations. The four are part of the list of 102 scientists and researchers who are recipients of the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE). These scientists are Pankaj Lal from Montclair State University, Kaushik Chowdhury from Northeastern University, Manish Arora from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Aradhna Tripati from University of California, Los Angeles. It is the highest honour bestowed by the United States Government on science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers. "I congratulate these outstanding scientists and engineers on their impactful work," Obama said. "These innovators are working to help keep the United States on the cutting edge, ...

Established by President Bill Clinton in 1996, the Presidential Early Career Awards highlight the key role that the Administration places in encouraging and accelerating American innovation to grow US economy and tackle greatest challenges, the White House said.

Press Trust of India