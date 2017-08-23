OBC reservation: Creamy layer ceiling raised to Rs 8 lakh

-
-
The government on Wednesday hiked the creamy layer ceiling for the Other Backward Classes to Rs 8 lakh per annum from the existing Rs 6 lakh for central government jobs, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced.
Those in the OBC category earning upto Rs 8 lakh annually will now be included in reservation benefits.
