Business Standard

OBC reservation: Creamy layer ceiling raised to Rs 8 lakh

Those in OBC category earning up to Rs 8 lakh annually will be included in reservation benefits

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI
The government on Wednesday hiked the creamy layer ceiling for the Other Backward Classes to Rs 8 lakh per annum from the existing Rs 6 lakh for central government jobs, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced.

Those in the OBC category earning upto Rs 8 lakh annually will now be included in reservation benefits.

 

