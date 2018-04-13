'October' explores complex human relationships, the Shoojit Sircar way

In the age of Tinder, Juhi Chaturvedi (of Piku and Vicky Donor fame) manages to weave a poignant story of romance in the most unconventional of settings. October (and yes, the movie does explain the title eventually) is not for everyone, but is definitely a stride towards better, braver storytelling in Bollywood. The film follows the lives of Dan (Varun Dhawan) and Shiuli (Banita Sandhu), both hotel management trainees, bound together by tragedy.

It also stars Geetanjali Rao as Mrs Iyer, the resilient mother of the comatose Shiuli. These three form the main cast. As a debutant, ...