Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to HRD over CBSE results marks goof up

Chief Minister on Tuesday sought the urgent personal intervention of Union Human Resource Development Minister to address the discrepancies in of the state's students.



In a letter to Javadekar, Patnaik said that of students of the zone released by on May 28 suffer from gross discrepancies and requested him to issue appropriate directions to the authorities to rectify the situation in order to provide relief to the affected students.



"The students and parents are shocked at the manner in which results have been published. Initially, the results of thousands of students of Zone were shown as withheld in the website. This caused avoidable anxiety to many students and their parents," said Patnaik.



He said the suffering of young students did not end there as a lot of discrepancies have reportedly been noticed in the subject-wise results of many students.



"It is noticed that some bright students have got very low or even single digit marks in certain subjects, whereas they have secured very high marks in other subjects. There are apparent deficiencies in the subject-wise mark sheets," he added.

It is also apprehended that the moderation scheme has not been applied uniformly for the students of Zone, said the Chief Minister.



"Unless immediate action is taken for proper re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the affected students, these students would be deprived from getting admission in the colleges across the country," he said.