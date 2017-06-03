Odisha CM's glare on Chhattisgarh for blocking Mahanadi waters

-
Patnaik alleged Chhattisgarh had no regard for the downstream interest of Odisha and its inhabitants.
Closure of the Kalma barrage has hindered the free flow of the Mahanadi river waters. This has created a severe distress situation in the downstream areas of Odisha, affecting drinking water needs. There is widespread unrest among the people in the western districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur. This unrest may spiral out of control, Patnaik warned unless the free flow from Kalma barrage is restored.
Opposing the action by the neighbouring state, Odisha has already filed a statutory complaint under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act of 1956. One of the disputes specifically refers to the six barrages including the Kalma barrage.
The Odisha government has also filed an original suit in the Supreme Court along with the interlocutory application to restrain the Chhattisgarh government from proceeding with the construction of the six barrages inclusive of the Kalma barrage.
Since, the matter is sub judice with the apex court, Patnaik suggested the Chhattisgarh government should maintain status quo on the flow of waters from Mahanadi.
