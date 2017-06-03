TRENDING ON BS
Odisha CM's glare on Chhattisgarh for blocking Mahanadi waters

Deadlock between two states over sharing of river waters shows no sign of receding

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

The deadlock between riparian states — Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi river waters shows no sign of receding. The latest move by the Chhattisgarh government to unilaterally shut one of the six barrages has the Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik perturbed.
 
Without mincing words, Patnaik has called upon his Chhattisgarh counterpart to make immediate arrangements for opening the gates of Kalma barrage to ensure the free flow of water in the Mahanadi river.

Patnaik alleged Chhattisgarh had no regard for the downstream interest of Odisha and its inhabitants.

Closure of the Kalma barrage has hindered the free flow of the Mahanadi river waters. This has created a severe distress situation in the downstream areas of Odisha, affecting drinking water needs. There is widespread unrest among the people in the western districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur. This unrest may spiral out of control, Patnaik warned unless the free flow from Kalma barrage is restored.
 
Patnaik referred to some earlier letters to the Chhattisgarh government by top Odisha officials, pointing to the impact of the closure of barrages and the sore need to restore the unhindered flow of Mahanadi river waters.
 
The Odisha chief minister further said unilateral action by the Chhattisgarh government contravenes the inter-state riparian rights as per the 1945 understanding when the Hirakud dam was planned.

Opposing the action by the neighbouring state, Odisha has already filed a statutory complaint under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act of 1956. One of the disputes specifically refers to the six barrages including the Kalma barrage.

The Odisha government has also filed an original suit in the Supreme Court along with the interlocutory application to restrain the Chhattisgarh government from proceeding with the construction of the six barrages inclusive of the Kalma barrage.

Since, the matter is sub judice with the apex court, Patnaik suggested the Chhattisgarh government should maintain status quo on the flow of waters from Mahanadi.

