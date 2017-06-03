Odisha CM's glare on Chhattisgarh for blocking Mahanadi waters

The deadlock between riparian states — and over sharing of waters shows no sign of receding. The latest move by the government to unilaterally shut one of the six barrages has the chief minister perturbed.



Without mincing words, Patnaik has called upon his counterpart to make immediate arrangements for opening the gates of to ensure the free flow of water in the



Patnaik alleged had no regard for the downstream interest of and its inhabitants.



Closure of the has hindered the free flow of the waters. This has created a severe distress situation in the downstream areas of Odisha, affecting drinking water needs. There is widespread unrest among the people in the western districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur. This unrest may spiral out of control, Patnaik warned unless the free flow from is restored.

Closure of the has hindered the free flow of the waters. This has created a severe distress situation in the downstream areas of Odisha, affecting drinking water needs. There is widespread unrest among the people in the western districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur. This unrest may spiral out of control, Patnaik warned unless the free flow from is restored.

Patnaik referred to some earlier letters to the government by top officials, pointing to the impact of the closure of barrages and the sore need to restore the unhindered flow of waters.



The chief minister further said unilateral action by the government contravenes the inter-state riparian rights as per the 1945 understanding when the Hirakud dam was planned.



Opposing the action by the neighbouring state, has already filed a statutory complaint under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act of 1956. One of the disputes specifically refers to the six barrages including the



The government has also filed an original suit in the Supreme Court along with the interlocutory application to restrain the government from proceeding with the construction of the six barrages inclusive of the



Since, the matter is sub judice with the apex court, Patnaik suggested the government should maintain status quo on the flow of waters from Mahanadi.