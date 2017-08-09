Odisha ropes in Facebook to promote entrepreneurship; focus on women SHGs

For fostering entrepreneurship in the state, the Odisha government has forged a partnership with social networking giant Facebook to train about 25,000 MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and SHG (self-help group) in the next one year.



The state government plans to organise hands-on workshops for MSME women and on 'Digital Marketing Skills' in collaboration with Facebook.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by LN Gupta, additional chief secretary of MSME department.

"The primary objective of these workshops is to help skill and train MSME entrepreneurs, SHGs and artisans of Odisha to go digital and grow their business by leveraging social media,” said a government source. The workshops are slated to be held at various locations that include key places Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Rayagada, Jeypore, Puri and Keonjhar.

The Facebook team will teach digital skills to for the promotion of their products and services and increasing their reach to a larger and intended customer base.

"The workshops will not only digitally empower the MSME but will also offer a platform for interaction between SHGs and the existing MSME entrepreneurs," said Gupta.

On the collaboration with the state government, Rajat Arora, policy programs manager( India & South Asia) of Facebook said, "Our partnership with the government of Odisha and the launch of #SheMeansBusiness in Odisha are steady steps towards the next phase of economic growth in the state."

The new world skills will enable the Odisha's to accelerate their business through online exposure and integration with global markets, he stated.

As part of the programme, a workshop for MSME women and will be held on August 10 at Bhubaneswar which is likely to be attended by more than 800 women