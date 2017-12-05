Odisha signs pacts with four private healthcare institutions

The Health & Family Welfare Department of government on Tuesday inked pacts with four private for providing quality health services.

The MoUs were signed with Kolkata based Glocal Healthcare Systems Private Limited, Centre for Stem Cell Research of Christian Medical College, Velore, Narayan Hrudayalaya and L V Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar in the presence of Chief Minister

The Glocal Health Care Systems Pvt Ltd has joined hands with the state government for implementation of the digital dispensary project in 14 locations of Nawarangpur district in the first phase. These locations are Badamasigan, Benora, Binjhilli, Majhihdhanua, Kaudola, Kosakonga, Sanabarali, Badatemra, Chakalapadar, Telonadigam, Manchagram, Dhodipani, Ghodakhunta, Jhadbandhguda.The programme will be extended to another 11 locations of Nawarangpur district basing on the outcome.

The state government has made an allocation of Rs 4 crore per annum for this project.

The pact with Centre for Stem Cell Research Christian Medical College, Vellore is for better detection and treatment of thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia.

In order to provide faster and better access to children detected with different heart diseases, the MoU with Narayan Hrudayalaya will come handy. Similarly, signing of the pact with LV Prasad Eye Institute will be helpful in providing specialised care to children for treatment of congenital cataract and retinopathy of prematurity.