Of 182 new Gujarat MLAs, 47 have criminal cases, 141 crorepatis: ADR data

Of the 182 newly-elected Gujarat MLAs, 47 have declared criminal cases against them, while 141 are crorepatis, says a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).



"Out of the 182 MLAs analysed, 47 (26 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against them. Out of 182 MLAs analysed during in 2012, 57 (31 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against them," the report by ADR said today.



Watch and ADR have analysed the self- sworn affidavits of all 182 newly-elected MLAs in the Gujarat 2017 assembly elections.Among MLAs with serious criminal cases, 33 have declared serious cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery etc. Out of 182 MLAs analysed during in 2012, 24 MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against them.ADR, which works for electoral and political reforms, said that among party wise MLAs with criminal cases, 18 out of 99 MLAs from BJP, 25 out of 77 MLAs from INC, one of the two MLAs from Bhartiya Tribal Party, one MLA from and two out of three independents have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.Besides, 12 MLAs from BJP, 17 from INC, one from Bhartiya Tribal Party, one from and two independents have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits."Out of the 182 newly-elected MLAs, 141 (77 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 182 MLAs analysed during Gujarat 2012 assembly elections, 134 (74 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis," the report said.Among partywise crorepati MLAs, 84 MLAs from BJP, 54 from INC, two MLAs from and one MLA from have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.The average assets per MLA in the Gujarat 2017 assembly elections is Rs 8.46 crore, while the same was Rs 8.03 crore in 2012.The average assets per MLA for 99 MLAs analysed is Rs 10.64 crore, 77 MLAs (5.85 crore), 2 MLAs (Rs 2.71 crore) and 3 Independents (Rs 53.86 lakh).The top three MLAs with high assets are Saurabh Yashvantbhai Dalal Patel of with total assets of over Rs 123 crore, followed by Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson) also from (over Rs 113 crore) and Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai from (over Rs 103 crore), the report by ADR said.Three MLAs in Gujarat with lowest assets have their assets valued less than Rs 13 lakh led by independent Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani with total assets of over Rs 10 lakh.The report said that 13 out of 182 MLAs have not declared their sources of income.The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017 is Rs 10.71 crore, while in 2012 it was Rs 7.41 crore, ADR added."The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 3.30 crore ie by 45 per cent," it said.On their education details, the report said that 96 MLAs have declared their qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 69 have declared having a qualification of graduate or above. There are seven MLAs who are just literates while there is one who is illiterate.As per the findings of the report, 21 MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 121 between 41 and 60 years. There are 40 MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.Out of the 182 MLAs, 13 are women against 16 in 2012.