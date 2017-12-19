Of 68 new Himachal MLAs, 22 have criminal cases, 52 crorepatis: ADR data

A total of 22 have declared criminal cases against them in Himachal Pradesh, while there are 52 crorepatis among the elected representatives in 2017 polls, says a report.



The findings have been shared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which in association with Himachal Pradesh Election Watch have analysed the affidavits of all 68 from the Himachal Pradesh 2017 assembly elections.



"Out of the 68 analysed, 22 (32 per cent) have declared criminal cases against them. Out of 68 analysed during Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in 2012, 14 (21 per cent) had declared criminal cases against them," Delhi-based ADR said in a report today.Eight have declared serious criminal cases against them, while during the assembly elections in 2012, five had declared serious criminal cases against them.Among party wise with criminal cases, two out of 21 from Indian (INC), 18 of 44 from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), one MLA from CPI(M) and one out of two Independent have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits, it said.Also, one out of 21 from Congress, six out of 44 from and one MLA from CPI(M) have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits, the report added.Among party wise crorepati MLAs, 21 from INC, 28 out of 44 from BJP, one MLA from CPI(M) and two Independents have declared assets worth more than Rs one crore.The average assets per MLA contesting in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2017 is Rs 8.88 crore. In 2012, the average assets of analyzed was Rs 7.45 crore, the report said.Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 21 INC is Rs 13.80 crore, 44 (Rs 6.14 crore) and two Independents have average assets of Rs 12.85 crore.As per the report, 59 out of 68 have declared liabilities.ADR said that 10 out of 68 have not declared their sources of income.The average asset size of re-elected in 2017 is Rs 10.39 crore, while the average asset of re-elected in 2012 was Rs 5.79 crore."The growth in average assets of re-elected is Rs 4.60 crore ie by 79 per cent," ADR added.On the education details of MLAs, the report said that 21 have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass, while 47 have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.A total of 20 have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 46 have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years and one MLA declared his age above 80 years.Out of 68 MLAs, four are women. In 2012, out of 68 MLAs, three were women.