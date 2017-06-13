Of Prannoy Roy, freedom of the press and the business of media

The BJP's approach to the media has largely been hostile; the Congress has been more docile

Over the past week, NDTV and its founders have become mascots of press freedom. After Central Bureau of Investigation raids on the houses and offices of founder Prannoy Roy, and particularly after the agency's clarification that showed not much work had been done on the case, the who's who of the capital's media have come out in support. This is not new for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the media. Writing in Lokmat Times, senior Mumbai journalist Sujatha Anandan has described the sharp difference between the Congress approach to journalists and that of the BJP. She recalls how the late Pramod Mahajan threatened her with "breaking of arms and legs" on a story describing BJP cadres' visit to Kamathipura (the red-light locality of Munbai), while on a trip to the city for a party conference in 1995. She compares it with a more docile response from Congress cit head Murli Deora when a similar story was done a decade earlier. An ordeal closer, perhaps more severe, to ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian