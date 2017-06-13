TRENDING ON BS
Maharashtra farmers return to mandis
Business Standard

Of Prannoy Roy, freedom of the press and the business of media

The BJP's approach to the media has largely been hostile; the Congress has been more docile

N Sundaresha Subramanian 

Over the past week, NDTV and its founders have become mascots of press freedom. After the Central Bureau of Investigation raids on the houses and offices of founder Prannoy Roy, and particularly after the agency's clarification that showed not much work had been done on the case, the who's who of the capital's media have come out in support. This is not new for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the media. Writing in Lokmat Times, senior Mumbai journalist Sujatha Anandan has described the sharp difference between the Congress approach to journalists and ...

