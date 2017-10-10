Office of profit: Blow to Kejriwal as EC tightens noose around 20 AAP MLAs

Though the notice was served individually on the MLAs last week, none had approached the high court for a stay on the proceedings, reported The Times of India. The due date for their written replies is October 16, following which, the poll panel will set a date for the case.
What if AAP MLAs are disqualified?
If the 20 AAP
MLAs indeed get disqualified, Delhi will undergo a mini-election, in which both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress
will most likely seize the opportunity of grabbing seats in the Assembly.
What is the case about?
Of these 21 legislators, Jarnail Singh had resigned in January to contest the Punjab Assembly Elections.
However, EC
has made it clear that the Delhi High Court
order that set aside their appointments won't come in the way of the poll panel while deciding their disqualification as "the MLAs held the post de facto".
Moreover, the petitioner, Prashant Patel, said that the court order should have no bearing on the case being heard by the EC
as they were enjoying the fruits of that office till their appointment was set aside by the high court.
The poll panel had heard the case on December 16 last before it got busy with assembly elections in five states.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU