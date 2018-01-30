Office of profit case: Delhi HC seeks EC's response to AAP's plea

The on Tuesday asked the (EC) to file a written reply to the plea of 20 (AAP) MLAs in connection with the office of profit case.

The matter will be heard on February 7.

The court also asked the EC to file a detailed affidavit stating factual aspects of its decision.

Earlier on Monday, the transferred the plea of the AAP MLAs challenging the disqualification order to the division bench of the court in connection with the case.

The court also continued its interim order which has asked the EC to not issue any notification for the by polls.

Earlier on January 23, the AAP approached the seeking to quash the disqualification of its 20 MLAs accused of holding the 'office of profit'.

On January 21, approved the disqualification of those MLAs, accused of holding the 'office of profit', after the of India on January 19 had recommended for the same.

Earlier on January 22, they withdrew their plea from the that they had filed on January 19 after the Election Commission's recommendation.

The High Court, on that date, refused to pass any interim order of protection to those MLAs.

