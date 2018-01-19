Office of profit case: No interim relief for AAP MLAs, HC seeks EC's stand

The on Friday took note of the petition filed by the challenging the recommendation of the for disqualifying 20 of them as legislators for holding the office of profit. It asked the for the poll panel to apprise it urgently whether any such recommendation has been made to the President by the (EC). The Delhi HC also questioned AAP MLA's conduct before the EC, saying the MLAs took shield of the fact that their pleas were pending in court. ALSO READ: Mid-term elections in Delhi? What does 20 AAP MLAs disqualification mean? After the court's hearing, the has sought time to get information saying it is unable to contact poll panel at this late hour. Justice asked the to take instruction and inform about the development so that the hearing can resume soon. The application was filed in the pending petition in which the had challenged the EC's stand to examine a petition against them. ALSO READ: AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against EC recommendation to disqualify them Hours after the EC recommended their disqualification, the affected MLAs mentioned the application before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice for urgent hearing, which was listed before Justice Palli. The petition before the EC was filed by one against 21 MLAs who were appointed as by the Subsequently, the proceedings were dropped against Jarnail Singh after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Assembly polls. Earlier in the day, the EC had recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 for allegedly holding offices of profit. ALSO READ: EC disqualifies 20 AAP MLAs: All you need to know about 'Office of Profit' In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the EC said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the