Ola founder, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone on TIME's most influential list

India's craze for cricket, love for Bollywood and demand for new-age businesses has helped Virat Kohli, and Bhavish Aggarwal, make it to the TIME magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2018.

The trio is part of the list that includes stand-up comedian Kamail Nanjiani, US President Donald Trump, whistle-blower in the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal Christopher Wylie, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Japanese billionaire-investor Masayoshi Son, to name a few.

While Kohli has steered the Indian cricket team to numerous victories, Padukone is among a few Indian actors who have landed roles in Hollywood blockbusters. Aggarwal is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Ola, which is among a handful companies globally, which have been able to keep ride-hailing giant Uber at bay.

"Every sportsman knows what it's like to have good spells and bad ones, too. Kohli took the criticism during a disappointing West Indies series and returned home with a goal: To improve not only his technique, but also fitness level. He has never looked back," read the TIME description of Kohli which was penned by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.