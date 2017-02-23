Ola, Uber drivers call off strike as companies promise to fulfil demands

Ola
and Uber drivers
on Thursday called off their 13-day strike
after the Delhi
government and the two companies assured them of fulfilling most of their demands.
Thousands of drivers
working with the two taxi aggregators had gone on indefinite strike
against "low" fares and "lacking" basis amenities their employers provide them.
Sarvodaya Drivers' Association of Delhi
(SDAD), which claims to represent 1.5 lakhs of drivers
in Delhi-NCR, said it has called off its strike
till February 27 as the app-based cab aggregators have sought time to resolve their issues.
The development comes after the Delhi
government on Thursday called a meeting with striking drivers
and representatives of Uber
and Ola.
The meeting lasted for around four hours.
SDAD
vice-president Ravi Rathore said, "In the meeting, an Ola
representative assured us of doing away with the DDD rule under which a penality of Rs 500 is imposed on a driver if he refuses to ferry passenger. Besides, the company has also agreed to increase fares from the existing Rs 6 per km."
Asked about the company's response on the union's claims, Ola
said, "No comment".
Rathore said if the demands are not fulfilled by their employers by February 27, drivers
will go on strike
again.
A senior government official said both the app-based aggregators have also invited the drivers
to their office to discuss and resolve the issues peacefully.
On its part, the Delhi
government has assured the drivers
of their welfare particularly of those "harassed" without having been given an opportunity to be heard by the companies.
On the demand of removal of toll charges at borders, the government said it will take "sympathetic" view on it. The government will raise the issue with municipal corporation.
According to a senior government official, the companies assured drivers' union to work on their demands shortly and will give their assurance to the High Court on February 28, when it will hear drivers
and the cab aggregators.
Commuters in Delhi-NCR had to face hardship in booking cab as drivers
of Ola
and Uber
had gone on indefinite strike
in favour of their demands on February 10.
However, the strike
seemed to be losing steam over the last three days as most of striking union's members started plying their cabs.
