Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt wins hearts by saying no to dowry

The wrestler is getting married to Haryana Congressman Jaibhagwan Sharma's daughter Sheetal

He made the country proud by winning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Now, freestyle is being hailed for his conduct outside the wrestling arena as well.



Dutt accepted just a token Re 1 as dowry, a report published in The Times of India said.



The 34-year-old is getting married to Haryana Congress leader Jaibhagwan Sharma's daughter Sheetal on Monday.



"I saw my family struggle to collect for the girls of the family," Dutt was quoted as saying.



"As a result, I decided on two things while growing up — I will excel in wrestling and I will not accept dowry. My first dream has been realised and now it is time to keep my second promise," he added during his engagement at Murthal in Sonipat on Saturday.



Dutt was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.







