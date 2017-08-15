Omar Abdullah snubs Modi's Kashmir remark, says Army must follow advice too

Conference (NC) leader on Tuesday took on Prime Minister over his statement on resolving the ongoing crisis in Kashmir, which according to the latter can be possible by embracing the natives, rather than bullets and abuses.

"Actually he said the Kashmir issue will not be resolved by abuse and bullets. I guess that covers both sides - terrorists and security forces," he tweeted in response to Prime Minister Modi.



Further, countering the revelations made on the amount of black money recovered during the demonetisation phase, Abdullah satirically remarked that the availability of figures highlights that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) completed the counting of demonetised currency notes.



Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi opined that the situation in the Valley cannot be solved by bullets or abuses, but by embracing Kashmiris.

Strongly condemning the rise of terrorism, Prime Minister Modi assured that while security remains the top priority of the Centre, no leeway will be given to terrorists.

"We are not alone in our fight against terrorism; many countries are actively supporting us. There will be no type of softness against terrorism," he said, adding, "We are committed to restoring Kashmir's status of heaven on earth.

