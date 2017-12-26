On 1st day of AC local train, ticket-less traveller nabbed

The first AC Mumbai Western Railway local train in Mumbai on Sunday, a day before it statrts its operation from Churchgate to Borivali. PTI Photo

A passenger was today caught for travelling without ticket in an air-conditioned (AC) suburban train, whose services started here, a senior railway said.



A fine of Rs 435 was recovered from the passenger and the amount includes Rs 165 as fare, Rs 250 as penalty, Rs 10 as CGST and Rs 10 as SGST, he said.



The passenger was nabbed while he was travelling in a Churchgate-bound train, the added.In a gift to Mumbaikars, the country's first AC suburban train commenced its services, thus realising the long-awaited dream of lakhs of commuters.The train, operated by the (WR), began its journey at 10.32 am from to Churchgate in SouthThe WR this evening claimed that it received "decent" response from the commuters.The WR in a statement said in total five trips of the day, total 446 tickets were booked and 579 passengers travelled."We earned Rs 62,746 through the fares from these five trips," it added.Meanwhile, railway activist Rajiv Singal, who has been a member of Railway Users Consultative Committees in both and WR, claimed that the train would be "a failure due to institutional flaws."Another said he has written to and urged him that first-class ticket holders be allowed to travel in AC local trains.