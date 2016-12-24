On board hovercraft, PM Modi does 'jalpuja' for Shivaji memorial

Prime Minister on Saturday travelled in an to perform a symbolic 'jalpuja' for the proposed Rs 3,600 crore memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 'Shiv Smarak' is coming up in the Arabian Sea, around 1.5 kms from Mumbai shoreline opposite Marine Drive.

He was accompanied by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Descendents of the great Maratha warrior, Udayan Raje Bhosale and Sambhaji Raje Bhosale were also present along with other dignitaries, as the large ICG set off from the Girgaum Chowpatty on Saturday afternoon.

At the spot in the Arabian Sea finalised for the project, where a makeshift floating mini-replica of the proposed memorial is, Modi poured water from a bronze vessel and threw some earth at the site to perform the 'jalpuja'.