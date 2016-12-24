TRENDING ON BS
On board hovercraft, PM Modi does 'jalpuja' for Shivaji memorial

'Shiv Smarak' is coming up in Arabian Sea, around 1.5 km from Mumbai shoreline opposite Marine Drive

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing jalpujan for Shivaji memorial. Photo: Twitter (@PIB_India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled in an Indian Coast Guard hovercraft to perform a symbolic 'jalpuja' for the proposed Rs 3,600 crore memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 'Shiv Smarak' is coming up in the Arabian Sea, around 1.5 kms from Mumbai shoreline opposite Marine Drive.

He was accompanied by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Descendents of the great Maratha warrior, Udayan Raje Bhosale and Sambhaji Raje Bhosale were also present along with other dignitaries, as the large ICG hovercraft set off from the Girgaum Chowpatty on Saturday afternoon.

At the spot in the Arabian Sea finalised for the project, where a makeshift floating mini-replica of the proposed memorial is, Modi poured water from a bronze vessel and threw some earth at the site to perform the 'jalpuja'.

