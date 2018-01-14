On Day 2, India reaches 183/5 as Kohli's 85 not out keeps SA bowlers at bay

-
India, scoring 183/5, trailed by 152 runs at stumps on Sunday, the second day of their second Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park here.
Skipper Virat Kohli (85) and Hardik Pandya (11) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.
For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and debutant Lungisani Ngidi took one wicket each.
Earlier in the day, South Africa were bowled out for 335.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets for 113 runs while pacer Ishant Sharma took three for 46.
