On Day 2, India reaches 183/5 as Kohli's 85 not out keeps SA bowlers at bay

Skipper Virat Kohli (85) and Hardik Pandya (11) were at the crease

IANS  |  Centurion 

India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat after reaching half century during the second day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria. Photo: AP/PTI
India, scoring 183/5, trailed by 152 runs at stumps on Sunday, the second day of their second Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park here.

Skipper Virat Kohli (85) and Hardik Pandya (11) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and debutant Lungisani Ngidi took one wicket each.

Earlier in the day, South Africa were bowled out for 335.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets for 113 runs while pacer Ishant Sharma took three for 46.
First Published: Sun, January 14 2018. 21:24 IST

