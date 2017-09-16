'On Rohingyas, UNHCR's critical statement about India is not correct'

What exactly is happening to the Rohingyas? The situation that the Rohingyas are in is multidimensional and complex. First, it is Myanmar itself. Then it is the relationship between Myanmar and Bangladesh. Third, it is the region: On the one side with other South Asian countries — India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh; on the other side, the Asean neighbours of Myanmar — Malaysia, Indonesia, etc, which have a dominant Muslim population. Then of course, you have the global dimension, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which ...