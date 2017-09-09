On the day Rajnath reaches Kashmir, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

A civilian was injured after Pakistan, on Saturday, violated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, by resorting to firing on forward posts.



Pakistan's violation on the has come on a day Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh begins his four-day visit to the state.







The incident occurred near Sagra village of Mankote area. The injured has been shifted to hospital, the police official added.

The firing from across the border in Debraj, Krishna Ghati and Ishapur in Mendhar sector started around 10.30 am, prompting retaliation by Indian troops guarding the border, a police official said.However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

The firing exchanges started between the Indian and Pakistani Army after the latter resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate violation, Defence Ministry sources said.

The Pakistani Army is using mortars, automatics and small weapons to target Indian military and civilian facilities in the area, the defence sources said. "Indian positions are retaliating strongly and effectively," a defence personnel said.

Two Army porters were injured in Pakistani firing, which lasted for ten minutes, on September 7.Earlier, on September 1, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh of the (BSF) sustained bullet injuries due to enemy fire from across the at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector, an officer said.He was provided first aid and evacuated from the post but unfortunately succumbed to the injuries, he said., Pakistani troops violated the twice by firing at forward posts along the in Degwar and Maldalyan areas in Poonch and along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu., Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along theBefore that, on, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas.On, five civilians, including a woman and two minor boys, were injured in a violation by Pakistani troops in the Shahpur belt of Poonch district.A day before, on, BSF troops had retaliated against violations and killed three Pak rangers. On August 25, a BSF Jawan was injured in sniper fire by Pak rangers along the international border in Jammu.On, senior Army commanders of India and held a flag meeting on the in Poonch sector and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquillity.The two sides agreed to keep channels of communication open between local commanders at the LoC, a spokesman had said.The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in violations by Pakistani forces.Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Army, while in 2016 the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.