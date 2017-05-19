TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NIA to probe Syed Ali Shah Geelani, LeT chief for receiving funds from Pak

Meet Vijay Nair, the man who spoke up against cyberstalking
Business Standard

How doctors protect themselves from patient violence

75% doctors have at one time or the other faced verbal or physical abuse, according to a study

Veer Arjun Singh 

It’s 6 pm on Monday. Ten resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi gather at a park to learn self-defence from two taekwondo experts, a man and a woman. Over the next hour or so, the duo takes them through the paces: how to deflect an unexpected attack and neutralise an armed combatant.  After the training, at least four of the doctors confess that they have faced violence at work and have been abused. A huge crowd of patients turns up at the hospital everyday, which makes it impossible for them to give enough time to all — way ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

How doctors protect themselves from patient violence

75% doctors have at one time or the other faced verbal or physical abuse, according to a study

75% doctors have at one time or the other faced verbal or physical abuse, according to a study It’s 6 pm on Monday. Ten resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi gather at a park to learn self-defence from two taekwondo experts, a man and a woman. Over the next hour or so, the duo takes them through the paces: how to deflect an unexpected attack and neutralise an armed combatant.  After the training, at least four of the doctors confess that they have faced violence at work and have been abused. A huge crowd of patients turns up at the hospital everyday, which makes it impossible for them to give enough time to all — way ... image
Business Standard
177 22

How doctors protect themselves from patient violence

75% doctors have at one time or the other faced verbal or physical abuse, according to a study

It’s 6 pm on Monday. Ten resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi gather at a park to learn self-defence from two taekwondo experts, a man and a woman. Over the next hour or so, the duo takes them through the paces: how to deflect an unexpected attack and neutralise an armed combatant.  After the training, at least four of the doctors confess that they have faced violence at work and have been abused. A huge crowd of patients turns up at the hospital everyday, which makes it impossible for them to give enough time to all — way ...

image
Business Standard
177 22