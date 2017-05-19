How doctors protect themselves from patient violence

75% doctors have at one time or the other faced verbal or physical abuse, according to a study

75% doctors have at one time or the other faced verbal or physical abuse, according to a study

It’s 6 pm on Monday. Ten resident doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi gather at a park to learn self-defence from two taekwondo experts, a man and a woman. Over the next hour or so, the duo takes them through the paces: how to deflect an unexpected attack and neutralise an armed combatant. After the training, at least four of the doctors confess that they have faced violence at work and have been abused. A huge crowd of patients turns up at the hospital everyday, which makes it impossible for them to give enough time to all — way ...

Veer Arjun Singh