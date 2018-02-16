One dead, 11 hospitalised after suspected hazardous gas leakage in Thane

A 34-year-old worker died and 11 others were hospitalised after suspected leakage of in a rayon manufacturing unit at Shahad in Kalyan in the district, police said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday night, they said. "The process of mixing of three different gases was in progress at the unit, when around 11.30 pm some workers complained of nausea, eye irritation and suffocation, possibly due to leakage of They were rushed to a hospital," a police officer said. One worker, identified as Sanjay Sharma, died of suffocation and a case of accidental death was registered at Ulhasnagar city police station in this connection, police said. According to police, 11 others were admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan and are said to be out of danger. The investigation into the case is on.

