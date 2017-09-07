One dead, 5 injured in Srinagar grenade blast

-
ALSO READSrinagar: 3 J&K policemen and one CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack Policeman killed, 11 security men injured in Srinagar grenade attack Militants attack police bus at Pantha Chowk in J&K; 1 cop killed, 3 injured Srinagar school encounter ends, two militants killed, three jawans injured Violence mars Srinagar LS by-poll, assembly by-polls in 8 states peaceful
-
One person was killed and five others were injured in a grenade blast here on Thursday, including the man who threw the explosive, police said.
A militant hurled a hand grenade at a passing vehicle of the security forces in Jehangir Chowk area and it exploded on the road, injuring him and five other passers-by, police said.
The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, where one of them succumbed to his injury, police said.
The site of the blast is close to the Secretariat which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, her cabinet colleagues and all top bureaucrats.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU