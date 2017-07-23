TRENDING ON BS
SC reverses acquittal of former TN minister in disproportionate assets case
Business Standard

One nation, one test? Now, NEET question paper to be same for all languages

Regional question papers for NEET will be mere translation of English question paper, says Javadekar

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar has said vernacular question papers for the NEET will be mere translation of the question paper in English.

"The vernacular question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - the all-India entrance examination for entrance to medical colleges - will just be translation of the question paper in English", he told reporters here on .


Javadekar was replying to a question about the West Bengal Education minister recently complaining that this year the students appearing for all medical entrance examination in vernacular languages had faced tougher questions than the ones set in English and Hindi.

About 'one nation one test' in engineering he said, "We are yet to take a call on this issue. It is in discussion stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

