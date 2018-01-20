One soldier dead, three civilians killed in ceasefire violations by Pak

Four people, including three civilians and an Indian Army soldier, were killed and over a dozen others injured on Saturday on the and the (LoC) in relentless ceasefire violations by

A soldier, identified as Sepoy Mandeep Singh, was killed in Pakistani firing in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of district.

District authorities in Jammu confirmed the deaths of three civilians in Pakistani shelling on the

" ceasefire violations on the started at 8.20 a.m. They used small arms and automatics to target Indian positions. Our troops retaliated effectively.

However, Sepoy Mandeep Singh, 23, belonging to Punjab, was grievously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries," Defence Ministry officials said.

A BSF officer injured in the border shelling in R S Pura Sector, being treated at a Government Hospital at R S Pura about 25km from Jammu | PTI Photo

Earlier, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and three civilians were injured in fresh firing by Rangers on the IB of the state.

Police sources confirmed that over a dozen others, including civilians and security personnel, have been injured in Saturday's escalated violence in the border.

"From Akhnoor to R. S. Pura, Rangers carried out indiscriminate shelling and firing to target civilian and security facilities.

"A BSF trooper sustained injuries in the firing in Pargwal area while three civilians, including a minor girl, sustained injuries in Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector," a police officer said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital.

More than 10,000 residents of border villages have during the last two days migrated from their villages, leaving behind cattle, agricultural fields and homes.

On Friday, two security personnel, including an army soldier, and two civilians were killed in ceasefire violations by on the and the

Twenty-four others, including two BSF troopers and 22 civilians, were injured in Friday's shelling and firing by troops.