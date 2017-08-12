One woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Poonch

A 40-year-old woman was killed in firing by the Pakistani army at border villages and Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Saturday, officials said.

"The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and mortars from 0515 hours in sector along the LoC," a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army personnel guarding the border posts retaliated strongly and effectively.

The exchange of fire stopped at 6.45 am, he said.

Around 5.20 am, mortar shells fired from across the border exploded near the house of Mohd. Shabir at Gohlad Kalran village, killing his wife Raqia Bi, a police officer said.

On August 8, the Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Krishnagati sector of district, killing Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra (21).

Till August 1 this year, there have been 285 instances of violation by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228.