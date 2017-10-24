One year of demonetisation: Opposition to observe Nov 8 as Black Day

Opposition parties on Tuesday said they would observe as to protest against the "ill-conceived" decision of the government to spike Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, a year ago.

in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that the opposition parties have worked out a joint strategy and would register their protest against the November 8, 2016, demonetisation decision.

"Demonetisation was an ill-conceived and hasty decision of the government. It is unprecedented, perhaps in the entire world, that a government had to alter its policy 135 times within a month," Azad said, recalling how the government kept changing its rules in the aftermath of the note ban last year.

The decision to mark as the was taken at a coordination meeting on Monday that was attended by JD-U rebel leader Sharad Yadav, CPI MP D. Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, BSP's Satish Mishra and Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien.