OnePlus 5 open sale starts: Get the 'flagship killer' starting at Rs 32,999

After the early access sale last week, the OnePlus 5 is now available for open sale. The sale started at 12 am IST on Tuesday. The device can be purchased on both India and the online OnePlus Store. The device will also be available in OnePlus Experience Stores for offline purchase.

Chinese maker OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 5 in India at Rs 32,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The was first made available in the country exclusively through e-commerce site starting 4:30 pm on June 22.

The flagship has been one of the most anticipated devices of the year so far. The OnePlus 5, coming with better camera, technical specifications and operating system than predecessor OnePlus 3T, but is it all enough to make it the Let’s look at the features and specifications of the

As confirmed before the official announcement, the OnePlus 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which has Snapdragon X16 LTE modem supporting data speed of up to 1 Gbps, coupled with an Adreno 540 graphic processing unit (GPU). The is comes in two storage and RAM variants – 64 GB/6 GB and 128 GB/8 GB. Both variants support dual-lane Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 for superior performance.

The major attraction of the device is its dual-camera set-up -- 16-megapixel and 20 MP dual cameras -- at the rear. The 16 MP camera features a bright aperture of f/1.7 and the 20MP one sports an f/2.6 aperture. The cameras support portrait mode, which focuses on the subject and blurs the background, something that was introduced first in Apple iPhone 7.





OnePlus has also refreshed its Android-based operating system 'Oxygen OS' that now features Google Pixel-like app drawer, which can be accessed from any window now, without going back to the home screen of the device. The company has also added to the OS a reading mode that adjusts the screen temperature setting automatically. The reading mode can also be activated manually from the notification area or settings.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery that supports dash charge technology introduced first with OnePlus 3 last year. The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the ceramic-coated home button and, the company claims, it could unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. The fingerprint sensor also doubles as 'Quick Pay' button that enables digital transactions using PayTm services. On the connectivity side, the supports 34 global network bands and, therefore, could be used across the globe. There is Bluetooth v5.0 on board and Near Field Communication (NFC) chip as well.