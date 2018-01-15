ONGC chopper crash: Human remains found in sea; sent for DNA analysis

The said on Monday that some human remains were recovered during the search operation for missing crew members of the which crashed off the coast on Saturday. The recovered remains were beyond recognition and have been sent for DNA analysis, a official said. "As per our information, the deployed more divers to trace the missing crew members.

Some body parts were found yesterday while more were traced this morning," he said. The remains have been taken to the R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital. The DNA samples of relatives of the missing crew members have been taken to identify body parts, he said, adding that more information will be provided later. The had earlier traced the Aircraft Voice Data Recorder (VDR) of the while the recovery of the remaining debris was in progress. The helicopter with seven people on-board, including five officers of the (ONGC) and two pilots, crashed off the coast minutes after it took off for the state-owned company's oil installation in the Arabian sea on Saturday. Five bodies were recovered two days back, the and the Navy said in their statements earlier. The has key oil and gas fields off the coast and Pawan Hans helicopters routinely ferry company employees and officers to the oil installations that are situated as far as 160 kilometres from the coastline. The field in the offshore include High, the nation's largest oil field and Bassein fields, the largest gas field.