Online portal to track DU PhD progress now

The progress report of a student right from enrollment to thesis submission will now be available with developing a dedicated portal for the purpose.

"A portal is being created to make the students' works reliable. Notification regarding their research works and field reports will be available on the portal. However, the research work and findings will be kept confidential," said an examination department official.

At present, all work related to including admission, thesis, research report, attendance, marks, interview, viva, progress report and others is being done manually, which involve a lot of paper work.

"But with digitisation, all these records will be maintained on the portal. The portal will not only help scholars but will also ease the work pressure on the staff," the official added.

In 2014, had signed an MoU with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to upload thesis and dissertations of its research scholars on the digital database 'Shodhganga repository'.

As many as 27 departments in are running courses in the fields of arts, commerce and science.